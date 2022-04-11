Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. Franchise Group has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

