Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.29

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.29 and last traded at $166.42, with a volume of 16385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

