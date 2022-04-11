Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.41. 79,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,998. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

