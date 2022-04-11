Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.84) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.28) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 794.40 ($10.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 806.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

