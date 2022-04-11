Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRES. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.28) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.84) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 794.40 ($10.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 707.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 806.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

