FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 198,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 165,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

