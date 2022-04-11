FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 198,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 165,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.