FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. 2,410 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

