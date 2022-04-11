fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 404,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,135. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $892.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.61.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.