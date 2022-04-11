FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.