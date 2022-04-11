FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.39 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 4.39.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

