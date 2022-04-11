Fusion Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $628,159.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.11 or 0.99516538 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,345,362 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

