Fusion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595,551.00 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $595,551.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,452.47 or 0.99868415 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001593 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,339,836 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

