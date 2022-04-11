Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5.1%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.83. 25,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,435,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Futu by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Futu by 63.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Futu by 46.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

