FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $60.15 on Monday. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

