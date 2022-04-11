FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $411.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

