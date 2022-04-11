FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$150.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.