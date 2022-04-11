FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hannover Rück SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hannover Rück in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.78.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $81.97 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $102.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

