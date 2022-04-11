FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Issued By Cormark

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

TMQ opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$225.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05).

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

