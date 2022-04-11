FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Decreased by Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

BBBY opened at $19.48 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after buying an additional 598,310 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,052,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

