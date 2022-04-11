FY2022 EPS Estimates for (CUM.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get (CUM.TO) alerts:

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.