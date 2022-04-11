FY2022 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $441.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $306.86 and a one year high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

