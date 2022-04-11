FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

KOS stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 3.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 3,390,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

