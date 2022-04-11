FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ricoh Company, Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Ricoh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.