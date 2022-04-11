FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.63.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $108.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

