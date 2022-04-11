FY2022 EPS Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut by Analyst

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTMI. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 650,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

