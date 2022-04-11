FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ball Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ball in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Ball stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.86 per share, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $200,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 10.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

