FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $17.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.09. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

BIIB opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

