FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.81) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.11 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $478.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 488,513 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after buying an additional 72,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.