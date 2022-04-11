FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oriental Land in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oriental Land’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Oriental Land has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

