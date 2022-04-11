GameCredits Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $104,496.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00259019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001607 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,599,433 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

