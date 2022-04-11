Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $31,303.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002916 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00034857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

