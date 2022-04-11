Gather (GTH) Market Capitalization Hits $3.11 Million

Gather (GTH) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gather has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $913,734.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00104425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

