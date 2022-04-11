Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.55

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.55 and last traded at $114.55, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

GECFF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($146.74) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

