Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $287.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average of $357.75.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

