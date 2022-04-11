Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Generac by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.25.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $19.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $277.40. 46,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.75. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

