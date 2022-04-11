General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,413 shares.The stock last traded at $41.52 and had previously closed at $41.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24.

Get General American Investors alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 467,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.