General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,413 shares.The stock last traded at $41.52 and had previously closed at $41.93.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.
General American Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
