General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,980,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,087,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 283,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,327,000 after buying an additional 210,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $40.43. 1,246,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,116,424. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.