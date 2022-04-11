GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $40,938.01 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $40,938.01 and approximately $8.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 157.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,427,149 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.