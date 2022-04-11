Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.45 on Monday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

