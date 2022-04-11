Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,672.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,672 ($35.04) and last traded at GBX 2,674 ($35.07), with a volume of 39389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,786 ($36.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 47.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,153.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,358.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

