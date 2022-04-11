GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $528,708.05 and approximately $371.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

