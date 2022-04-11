George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.58

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.58 and last traded at $127.58, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.72.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.57.
George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
