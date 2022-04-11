George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.99

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$160.99 and last traded at C$160.87, with a volume of 44945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$161.29.

WN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$147.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.07.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.8200005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 616.62%.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$2,838,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,191,346.16. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,812,115.23. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,243 shares of company stock worth $16,975,453.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

