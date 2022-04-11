Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.72 on Monday. Gitlab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

