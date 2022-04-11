Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $47.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

