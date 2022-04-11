GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,790 by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,790 ($23.48) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($22.00).

GSK traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,783.80 ($23.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,788 ($23.45). The firm has a market cap of £90.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,602.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,561.60.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

