GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,790 by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,790 ($23.48) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,677.64 ($22.00).
GSK traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,783.80 ($23.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,788 ($23.45). The firm has a market cap of £90.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,602.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,561.60.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.