Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $534.20

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 534.20 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 532.40 ($6.98), with a volume of 8456544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.92).

GLEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

