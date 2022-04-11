Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Stock Price Up ∞

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Rating) rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 1,133,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,390,324 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.78.
About Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC)
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.