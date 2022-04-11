Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 87,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 100,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

