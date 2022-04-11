Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Sells $188,950.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GMED traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $74.75. 877,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,099. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

